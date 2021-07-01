Marketer Says Insurer Must Cover Timeshare Exit Suits

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A California-based marketing company has asked a federal judge to force a Hartford unit to defend it against a pair of false advertising suits, in which two timeshare companies accuse it and other ad firms of defaming them through advertisements for a timeshare exit service and fraudulently inducing their customers to break contracts. Pandora Marketing LLC alleged in its Wednesday complaint that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. subsidiary Sentinel Insurance Company Limited wrongly denied its claims for legal fees and costs arising from two suits brought against it by timeshare companies BlueGreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. and Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc....

