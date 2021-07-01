US, UK Pin 'Brute Force' Hacking Campaign On Russia

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Authorities in the U.S. and U.K. on Thursday accused the Russian military of targeting hundreds of organizations worldwide, including governments, defense contractors and law firms, with cyberattacks that used "brute force" techniques to gain access to victims' passwords. In a joint statement, the National Security Agency, FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre accused the GRU, a Russian military intelligence agency, of mounting an ongoing hacking campaign dating back to mid-2019. The agencies did not name any victims of the attacks but said that the group's targets have included governments, military agencies, defense contractors, law firms, energy companies, higher education institutions,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS