House Panel Deems Trump's Doc Disclosure Offer Insufficient

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump's offer to disclose a limited number of documents held by his longtime accounting firm to a U.S. House committee is inadequate, the panel's attorney said Thursday during a hearing in D.C. federal court. House General Counsel Douglas Letter rejected Trump's offer to disclose a select number of financial statements and contracts held by Mazars USA LLP to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform under a guarantee of confidentiality. The committee is seeking to enforce a 2019 subpoena to Mazars for records on Trump's finances between 2011 and 2018 to investigate potential conflicts of interest while he...

