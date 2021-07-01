NBA Owner's $1.5B Sale To A-Rod Nets A Slam Dunk

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A minority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx basketball teams can't block the squads' $1.5 billion sale to Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore, a federal judge ruled Thursday, saying the deal hasn't triggered the minority partner's tag-along rights to sell its $300 million stake. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud granted the motion to dismiss brought by Glen Taylor, the billionaire controlling owner of the NBA and WNBA teams, and denied minority owner Orbit Sports' motion to block the sale of the teams to a company run by A-Rod and Lore, finding that the deal scheduled to close June...

