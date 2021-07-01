Official Says VA Properly Tracking $16B Health Record Project

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A senior U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs official said Thursday that the agency is properly accounting for the funding used for its ongoing $16 billion electronic health records modernization program, following a critical watchdog report. The VA Office of Inspector General in a May report said the VA had not reported to Congress the full costs associated with infrastructure upgrades underlying the agency's ongoing EHR modernization program, potentially understating the program's costs by as much as $2.6 billion. But all EHR-related costs, including those for infrastructure upgrades, are being properly tracked within the VA's accounting system, VA Chief Financial Officer Jon...

