Union Loses Challenge To BNSF Job Requirement Change

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday tossed a union's suit alleging BNSF Railway Co. violated federal labor law when it unilaterally changed the certification requirements for a position without engaging in the collective bargaining process, finding the court lacked jurisdiction over the "minor" dispute. U.S. District Judge William T. Hart granted BNSF's motion to dismiss a suit by the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers alleging the railroad giant violated the Railway Labor Act by requiring the yard foreman position to have new qualifications without negotiating with the union. BNSF made the case that the dispute was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS