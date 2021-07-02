GAO Kills CenturyLink Protest Over $105M Contract Award

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Education didn't mess up when it awarded AT&T a $105.2 million contract for telecom and information technology infrastructure services over rival bidder CenturyLink, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has decided. CenturyLink's government contracting unit challenged the department's evaluation of the price that it offered after the agency found it unrealistic, but the GAO sided with the Department of Education in an order handed down last month but only made public Thursday. "We have reviewed the protester's arguments and conclude that none provide a basis to sustain the protest," the GAO said. Part of the problem that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS