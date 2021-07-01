Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zillow, NAR Look To Duck Suit From Real Estate Co.

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Real estate listing provider Zillow told a Washington federal court that a dispute with tech-focused real estate company REX is really just about the outfit's discontent over how its listings are shown, not an anti-competitive scheme with the National Association of Realtors.

Zillow Inc. and NAR each filed motions to dismiss on Wednesday, looking to duck antitrust and consumer protection claims from REX – Real Estate Exchange Inc. The motions come after U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly rejected REX's bid for a preliminary injunction earlier in June.

REX sued Zillow and NAR over changes Zillow made to its website in...

