Zillow, NAR Look To Duck Suit From Real Estate Co.

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Real estate listing provider Zillow told a Washington federal court that a dispute with tech-focused real estate company REX is really just about the outfit's discontent over how its listings are shown, not an anti-competitive scheme with the National Association of Realtors. Zillow Inc. and NAR each filed motions to dismiss on Wednesday, looking to duck antitrust and consumer protection claims from REX – Real Estate Exchange Inc. The motions come after U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly rejected REX's bid for a preliminary injunction earlier in June. REX sued Zillow and NAR over changes Zillow made to its website in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS