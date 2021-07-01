AIX Can't Ditch Defense For Strip Club In Model Photo Row

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- AIX Specialty Insurance Co. will have to pay to defend an Ohio nightclub in a model's lawsuit alleging it used her photo in a Facebook advertisement without her permission, potentially defaming her, a federal judge ruled. The policy AIX wrote for Big Limo Inc., which runs the Pinups and Pints club in Medway, Ohio, includes a provision for personal and advertising injury that slanders or libels a person, U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice said in Wednesday's decision. Model Eva Pepaj hadn't expressly made a defamation claim against the club, but she did sufficiently state a plausible claim for it, the...

