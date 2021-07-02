Calif. Cannabis Co. Can't Compel Arbitration In Lease Row

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis company can't force its landlord's eviction lawsuit to arbitration, a state appellate court in San Francisco said. In the three-judge panel's opinion filed Wednesday, it found that plaintiffs Mary V. Etter, Mary S. Etter and the Mary V. Etter Trust weren't obligated to arbitrate a lease dispute with tenant MCB Valley Properties LLC. The Etters brought the unlawful detainer action against MCB, alleging the company, which grows commercial cannabis among other things, owed $178,087 in back rent, taxes and utilities and had failed to maintain buildings and keep vegetation on the property under control. MCB responded to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS