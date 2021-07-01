Travelers Must Defend NYC In Central Park Injury Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court ruled Thursday that Travelers must defend New York City in an underlying suit from a woman injured by a falling tree branch while she was walking in Central Park. The New York Supreme court agreed with a trial court that the underlying action is potentially seeking to hold the city liable due to the negligence of its tree maintenance contractor, a Travelers policyholder, so the insurer has a duty to defend the city as an additional insured under the policy. In the order, Judge Francis A. Kahn denied Travelers Property Casualty Co.'s dismissal motion and granted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS