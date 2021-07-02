NY Court Revives Suit Over Patient's Vision Loss

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court has revived a woman's claims that she lost her sight because of the negligence of three ophthalmologists and two clinics, reversing a lower court's summary dismissal after the panel found "multiple questions" left unanswered. The Supreme Court of New York appellate panel on Thursday said the Chemung County court erred when it granted summary judgment by accepting the arguments that two doctors did not deviate from standard of care and the other didn't owe the woman a duty of care. Justice Elizabeth A. Garry, who wrote the appellate opinion, said the case raised a number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS