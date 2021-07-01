Feds Tell 9th Circ. Tribal Interests Must End Water Dispute

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Thursday urged the Ninth Circuit to dismiss a challenge by irrigation districts to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's plan for allocating water near the California-Oregon border, saying that tribal interests and circuit precedent dictate the result. To rule in favor of the irrigation districts in the fight over how the Klamath Irrigation Project allocates water to tribes and nontribal groups would require upending the court's 2019 ruling in Diné Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment v. Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Reclamation Bureau said. To do that, the court would likely need to revisit its precedent, the government...

