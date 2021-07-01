Biz Reneged On $2.5M Facility Purchase Deal, Pot Co. Says

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company is suing the owner of a business that bought its assets in California federal court on accusations he lied about his ability to afford it, failed to pay the full price and allowed the cannabis company's building to be burglarized. Marijuana business One Triple Two agreed to sell a large portion of its assets, including stock in a licensed entity and a lease on a cultivation and delivery facility, to a cannabis business made up of a pair of LLCs managed by George Divel in a deal worth $2.5 million. Divel and his business partners claimed to have...

