The Biggest Energy Rulings Of 2021: Midyear Report Part 1

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Although U.S. courts have by and large steered clear of deciding the merits of dozens of cases attempting to hold fossil fuel companies liable for climate change, they have made significant procedural rulings on climate change litigation in the first half of 2021. The U.S. Supreme Court extended the fight over where climate change lawsuits can proceed against fossil fuel companies, and the Second Circuit called time on New York City's climate suit. Across the Atlantic, a Netherlands court ordered a member of Big Oil to drastically curb its greenhouse gas emissions. In the first of two parts, Law360 breaks down...

