Flood Exclusion Washes Away $4.5M Damage Coverage Fight

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge threw out a $4.5 million coverage dispute between property owners and contractor Pacific Construction Group's insurer, finding that claims for costs, delays and damages brought on by extensive rain to a construction project were barred by the policy's flood exclusion. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter found that Continental Insurance Company properly denied coverage because the exclusion in the builder's risk policy clearly defines flood as "the unusual and rapid accumulation or runoff of surface waters" and the project development site was not a covered property under the policy. In his decision, which was made public Wednesday,...

