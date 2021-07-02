7th Circ. Won't Revive Widow's Legal Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has held that a widow's claims that a financial adviser and Illinois attorney worked behind her back to transfer away assets left to her by her late husband are barred by a jury's findings in a parallel case that she illegally acquired estate interests by exerting undue influence over him. Linda Bergal can't relitigate issues decided against her by an Indiana jury in Illinois federal court, the panel said Thursday, affirming a lower court's judgment on the pleadings for Illinois attorney Ben Roth and Joseph Sanders, the trustee of the estate of Bergal's late husband, Milton Bergal's....

