Blackbaud Can't Dodge Class Action Over Data Breach

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge has allowed a consolidated class action against cloud computing provider Blackbaud to proceed, saying the company's lack of transparency about a massive 2020 ransomware attack lends credibility to victims' injury claims. In her order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Julianna Michelle Childs rejected Blackbaud's argument that plaintiffs didn't show their alleged injuries were traceable to the data breach, which affected personal information held by more than 100 health care, educational and philanthropic organizations. Along with its motion to dismiss in May, the company submitted a report under seal summarizing the results of a third-party investigation into the...

