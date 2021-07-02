Fla. Atty Disciplined For Failing To Manage Staff

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Live Oaks attorney was reprimanded and ordered to pay recovery costs by the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday over her failure to properly manage her firm's staff or perform meaningful legal work for clients. The bar accused Pamela Randle of failing to manage her cases, her staff or her practice at the firm she owned and operated, People's Choice Law Group. Randle, who has been with the Florida Bar since 2006, was ordered to pay $1,829.65 due to the matter for violations of attorney rules, including abiding by a client's decisions, diligence, communication, expediting litigation and responsibilities regarding nonlawyer assistants....

