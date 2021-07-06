Ex-Winston Partner Joins Houston Boutique As Name Partner

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A former Winston & Strawn LLP trial partner recently joined Houston boutique firm Bissinger Oshman & Williams LLP as a name partner. John B. Strasburger is joining the firm — now Bissinger Oshman Williams & Strasburger — after spending over seven years at Winston & Strawn, the firm announced on Thursday. Before that, he spent nearly 20 years at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. Strasburger's experience is centered on commercial disputes ranging from private equity to financial derivatives, having tried jury and non-jury cases in state and federal courts. He played a lead role in the bankruptcies of Enron and Lehman...

