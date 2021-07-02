Rodan & Fields Skirted FDA On Eyelash Product, Insurer Says

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual subsidiary has asked a California federal court to find that it does not have to defend multilevel cosmetics marketing company Rodan & Fields against two proposed class actions alleging side effects from its Lash Boost product, saying the company knowingly violated state and federal laws by failing to attain premarket approval. In its federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. alleges that policyholder Rodan & Fields LLC is not entitled to defense or indemnification under its insurance policy for state and federal class action claims stemming from the company's Lash Boost eyelash growth serum, alleging that it...

