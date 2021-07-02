Blumhouse Sues Hulu, Producers Over Mel Gibson Flick Deal

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Blumhouse Productions was "swindled" by the producers of "Boss Level," who refused to pay the production company after it recut and salvaged the Mel Gibson action flick and then licensed the film to Hulu, despite lacking the licensing rights, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles. In 2019, Emmett Furla Oasis Films LLC, Fyzz Facility LLC and Meadow Williams were in a tight spot with a movie that was "disappointing and lacking in commercial appeal," according to the Thursday complaint, which is when they decided to bring in Blumhouse to rework "Boss Level" under the promise of a share in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS