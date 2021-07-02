Kindred Grabs Rest Of Relax Gaming In Potential €295M Deal

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 12:14 PM EDT) -- Kindred Group will pay up to €295 million ($350 million) for the remaining shares in fellow European casino games developer Relax Gaming that it does not already own, the companies said Friday, in a deal steered by European law firms Cirio Advokatbyrå and Roschier Attorneys. Under the terms of the transaction, Kindred Group PLC's acquisition of the 66.6% stake in Relax Gaming will result in the buyer holding a 93% interest in Relax Gaming, according to a statement. The management of Relax Gaming will retain a 7% stake in the business. Both companies are based in Malta and make online casino...

