Oglala Sioux Urge DC Circ. To Ax SD Uranium Mine Permit

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Oglala Sioux Tribe has urged the D.C. Circuit to undo U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval of a South Dakota uranium mine project, arguing that the agency violated multiple federal laws, including one that requires tribal consultation. This appeal is the latest challenge by the Oglala Sioux Tribe against a mine to be developed by Azarga Uranium Corp., related to Powertech USA. The two sides have fought for more than a decade over its approval, and the current petition asks the court to review a variety of NRC approvals that the tribe says skipped certain federally required steps. The Oglala Sioux...

