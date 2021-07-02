Thomas, Gorsuch Criticize Landmark Free Press Ruling

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 11:33 AM EDT) -- Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday again urged his colleagues on the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the landmark First Amendment ruling New York Times v. Sullivan, only this time with the support of Justice Neil Gorsuch. Echoing a similar dissent from 2019, Justice Thomas again sharply criticized the 1964 ruling, which made it difficult for public figures to sue the media for defamation and is seen as bedrock free press case law. "The proliferation of falsehoods is, and always has been, a serious matter," the justice wrote. "Instead of continuing to insulate those who perpetrate lies from traditional remedies like libel...

