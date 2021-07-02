Ga. Court Says Expert Wrongly Cut From Hospital Death Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A trial judge improperly discounted expert testimony when throwing out a lawsuit against an Atlanta-area hospital brought by the daughter of a woman who died from a blood clot after knee surgery, the Georgia Court of Appeals said. The court on Thursday said the trial court shouldn't have brushed aside expert testimony from one of three medical witnesses put forth to talk about the death of Rhonda Orr, who died in 2014 after surgical procedures at SSC Atlanta Operating Co. LLC, which does business as Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation Center. Orr's daughter, Stephanie Orr, brought a wrongful death and negligence...

