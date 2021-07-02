Group Says EPA Stormwater Permit Allows Plastic Pollution

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity has told the Ninth Circuit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's general permit for stormwater discharges, which impacts a range of industries from chemical manufacturers to paper producers, doesn't do enough to prevent plastic pollution. The environmental group on Thursday launched a challenge of the EPA's general permit governing stormwater discharges, which applies to roughly 30 industry sectors in areas where the agency retains its permitting authority. In most areas, state regulators have taken over that job, but the EPA still handles the matter for four states including Massachusetts and New Mexico as well as most U.S....

