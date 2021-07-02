Ga. Judges Revive Amputee's Suit Against Emergency Doctor

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Georgia appellate judges have revived a medical malpractice suit against an emergency room doctor accused of wrongly inserting a catheter into a woman's leg, causing its amputation, saying the trial court "entirely dismissed" solid evidence. The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that a new trial must be held for Connie Lockhart's negligence claims against emergency room physician Glenn Bloom and his employer Cherokee Emergency Physicians LLC. The trial court granted a directed verdict in the defendants' favor, finding that Lockhart's medical expert, Eric Gluck, was not qualified to testify about the standard of emergency care and therefore couldn't prove...

