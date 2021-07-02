High Court To Mull Emotional Distress In Civil Rights Row

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to weigh in on whether compensatory damages under civil rights law and similar statutes like the Affordable Care Act include compensation for emotional distress, taking up the appeal of a blind and deaf woman who lost her disability discrimination suit against a Texas physical therapy provider she said refused to provide her with an interpreter. The justices took up the bias case from Jane Cummings, a woman from Fort Worth, Texas, who says that Premier Rehab Keller PLLC, a federally funded clinic, refused to provide her care by declining to provide her with an American...

