Justices Take Up Fla. Case On Recovering Medicaid Payments

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review whether a state Medicaid program can get reimbursements for payments of a beneficiary's past expenses by taking them from a tort settlement compensating for future medical expenses. The justices will review a decision from the Eleventh Circuit, which said a Florida statute letting the state get a lien on settlement proceeds for future medical expenses squares with the Medicaid Act. The March petition had claimed this contradicts another ruling from the Florida Supreme Court, creating a split the justices need to fix. "The uncertainty created by this ongoing conflict is untenable," the...

