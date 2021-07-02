Aon Says DOJ Must Fill 'Critical Gaps' In Merger Challenge

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Aon PLC and Willis Towers Watson offered an early peek Thursday into their arguments against the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit challenging their $30 billion merger, in a brief seeking key details like customer and market definitions that the insurance brokers say government attorneys left out of their complaint. Just over two weeks after the DOJ sued to block the deal between two of the world's Big Three insurance brokers, Aon and Willis Towers said the government's complaint is so light on details that they would normally seek dismissal. But the companies, which want a trial as early as late August,...

