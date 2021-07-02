Glenmark Wants Criminal Price-Fix Trial Cut Off From Teva's

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Glenmark has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge in a criminal price-fixing case to wall the drugmaker off from multiple related counts against Teva, saying just one cholesterol drug ties Glenmark to the larger conspiracy allegations against the generic-drug industry. The U.S. Department of Justice brought the case against Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. just over a year ago, adding the pharmaceutical giant to several others accused of agreeing to increase prices for generic drugs, including the cholesterol medication pravastatin. According to the complaint, the price-fixing scheme has cost payors at least $200 million. But according to Glenmark, its defense would be prejudiced by...

