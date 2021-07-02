Hearing-Impaired Train Conductor Wins $44M Bias Verdict

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Railroad giant Union Pacific owes $44 million to a hearing-impaired conductor who was subjected to more stringent hearing tests than unimpaired workers and failed, a Wisconsin federal jury said Thursday. After four days of trial, the jury in Madison said Union Pacific's treatment of longtime conductor Mark Mlsna as the railroad instituted new hearing testing in 2014 was egregiously bad. Over $40 million of the damages were punitive. After the Federal Railroad Administration updated conductor-certification regulations in 2012, Union Pacific tested Mlsna's hearing in 2014 — but made him wear hearing protection during the test, something unimpaired workers were not made to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS