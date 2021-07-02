NY Asbestos Ruling Could Change Insurers' Approach

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Although many companies that historically used asbestos in their products have gone bankrupt, there are still many that have managed to survive. How? In some — perhaps many — cases, the answer may be due in no small part to insurance. But insurers looking to reduce their asbestos coverage obligations by demanding that policyholders contribute to defense and settlement costs may be shooting themselves in the foot if their policyholders can't handle the financial burden. In Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. v. Jenkins Bros.,[1] the New York Supreme Court recently held that Liberty Mutual had to pay 100% of all settlements against...

