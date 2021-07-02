Albright Tosses Koss IP Suit, Says WDTX Isn't Proper Venue

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has granted headphone maker JLab Audio's motion to dismiss Koss Corp.'s infringement suit over wireless headphone patents, finding that the Western District of Texas is not an appropriate venue because JLab only sells its products in retail stores there. Headphone maker Koss had argued that JLab — formally known as PEAG LLC — exercises control over shelf space in those stores, which it said was enough to establish venue in the district. But Judge Albright disagreed, saying in a heavily redacted June 22 order that was unsealed Wednesday that Koss failed to show JLab has "a regular...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS