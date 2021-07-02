Justices Agree To Review Medicare Reimbursement Programs

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 11:37 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review whether the federal government lawfully cut billions of dollars from reimbursements for drugs bought through a discount program for hospitals in low-income areas, as well as a reimbursement calculation for hospitals that serve a high amount of low-income individuals. In an order issued Friday, the justices said they would review the D.C. Circuit's reversal of a lower court's finding that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services exceeded its authority when it slashed Medicare reimbursement by nearly 30% for drugs purchased via the so-called 340B discount program. The justices said they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS