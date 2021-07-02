Multiple Justices Say Court Should've Heard Ill. Takings Case

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a takings dispute between a Chicago landowner and the city, but multiple justices said in their dissent that the high court should have taken the case in part to clarify the ways governments can interpret a public use requirement for taking land under the Fifth Amendment. Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday wrote an opinion dissenting from the court's denial of certiorari in Fred J. Eychaner v. City of Chicago, with Justice Neil Gorsuch joining the dissent. The justices said the high court also should have taken the case to correct a 2005...

