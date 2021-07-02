5 Big Questions As NCAA, States Open NIL Floodgates

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- NCAA athletes are already taking advantage of newly allowed opportunities to profit from their names, images and likenesses, or NIL, but players and schools are still catching up to the changing landscape. Faced with an increasing number of states passing bills to allow so-called NIL pay, and fresh off a massive defeat at the U.S. Supreme Court late last month, the NCAA made a major change June 30 to suspend rules prohibiting such deals. The change, which the association says is temporary, opened the door for college athletes from coast to coast to begin earning money from sponsorships, endorsements and signing...

