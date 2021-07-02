Bill To Prevent Use Of DHS As A 'Political Weapon' Hits House

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The chair of the House Homeland Security Committee introduced legislation Friday aimed at preventing future administrations from using the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a "political weapon" the way committee Democrats say former President Donald Trump did. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., put forward the DHS Reform Act of 2021 with the backing of 15 Democrat co-sponsors. The bill is largely similar to legislation Thompson put forward in November that failed to advance before the end of the session. "Under former President Trump, DHS became the face of his most extreme and politicized policies," Thompson said in a statement that also...

