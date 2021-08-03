JLT Staff Blame Marsh Takeover In £10M Poaching Suit

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 8:53 PM BST) -- Ex-staff members at an insurance broker owned by Marsh & McLennan Companies blamed problems with a £4.3 billion ($6 billion) high-profile merger for a mass defection of staff to a rival after they were named in a £10 million poaching suit. MMC, which owns insurance brokers Marsh and Guy Carpenter, has suffered a series of high-profile staff losses at Jardine Lloyd Thompson since the takeover was completed in April 2019. Guy Carpenter filed a High Court suit in April of this year, accusing senior staff member Bradley Maltese of leading a mass exodus of more than 30 employees ro rival Howden...

