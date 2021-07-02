Bipartisan Bill Aims To Get SNAP Recipients Cheaper Internet

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Households that receive food stamps also automatically qualify for the FCC's subsidized internet program, but some members of Congress don't think enough people are taking advantage of the benefit and have introduced a new bill aimed at changing that. The Ensuring Phone and Internet Access for SNAP Recipients Act of 2021 would essentially encourage households that are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to sign up for the Lifeline subsidy program, according to Reps. Elaine Luria, D-Va., and John Katko, R-N.Y. The bipartisan duo introduced the bill Wednesday, calling it a step toward bridging the digital divide that would help...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS