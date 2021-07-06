8th Circ. Says Carrier Doesn't Owe $3M For Uninsured Crash

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Auto-Owners Insurance Co. doesn't owe a policyholder $3 million for a deadly accident caused by an uninsured motorist, the Eighth Circuit has said, finding the policy limits apply per incident, not per person harmed in the covered vehicle. While noting Friday that Auto-Owners' coverage "could have been written more succinctly," the three-judge panel found that Dustin Brazil is owed only $1 million for the deaths of his wife and son and for injuries to his other son. All three were in a car insured by Auto-Owners when an uninsured driver hit it in 2018. The panel reversed a lower court's ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS