Insurer Sues Disney Over Virus Claims For TV, Film Shoots

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co.'s insurer has sued the entertainment giant in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking a court order that its policy does not cover over $10 million in COVID-19-related claims stemming from canceled or delayed film and television projects. The Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. said Thursday it agrees that many of the "first wave" claims filed by Disney are covered if they resulted from government-ordered shutdowns in the early days of the pandemic, but it disputes claims filed by Disney that it refers to as "second wave" and "holiday hiatus" claims. The insurer is seeking declaratory relief that its policy...

