Cozen Atty Accused Of Double-Dealing In Fla. Biz Sale

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A former Cozen O'Connor attorney failed to disclose that her firm had a conflict in representing both the seller and the buyer in the $20 million acquisition of three Florida-based companies that educate insurers, then went on to become CEO of one of the companies, according to a malpractice suit the seller filed in Pennsylvania state court. Adam Potter, the former owner of the businesses sold in 2018, claimed in his lawsuit that attorney Anne Blume persuaded him to sell for less than his companies were worth, did not get a conflict waiver when her firm also represented the buyer, then left...

