Pentagon Chief Backs Changes To Sex Assault Prosecutions

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has endorsed stripping commanding officers of the authority to investigate and prosecute sexual assault cases, a sweeping move President Joe Biden also supports to combat sex crimes in the U.S. military. Austin said in a memo on Friday that he has accepted all the recommendations in a 299-page report issued last week by an independent review commission he created earlier this year to address changes in how the department can better handle sexual assault cases. "On my first full day as secretary of defense, I committed that we must do more as a department to counter the...

