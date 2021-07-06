Fla. Law Supports COVID-19 Coverage, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Miami restaurant asked the Eleventh Circuit to take a closer look at "ambiguous" language in its Lloyd's insurance policy and COVID-19 coverage claims, saying that Florida law supports the view that physical loss is not limited to structural damage. Owners of the Lokum Mediterranean Grill said Friday the district court committed a threshold error by permanently dismissing their complaint without any reference to Florida law, and asked they be allowed to proceed with litigation "so that discovery can shed additional light on the choices Lloyd's made in compiling this policy." "Neither this Court nor any Florida appellate court has yet...

