Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Law Supports COVID-19 Coverage, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Miami restaurant asked the Eleventh Circuit to take a closer look at "ambiguous" language in its Lloyd's insurance policy and COVID-19 coverage claims, saying that Florida law supports the view that physical loss is not limited to structural damage.

Owners of the Lokum Mediterranean Grill said Friday the district court committed a threshold error by permanently dismissing their complaint without any reference to Florida law, and asked they be allowed to proceed with litigation "so that discovery can shed additional light on the choices Lloyd's made in compiling this policy."

"Neither this Court nor any Florida appellate court has yet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!