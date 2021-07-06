Fla.'s Gaming Compact With Tribe Challenged In Federal Court

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Two pari-mutuel gaming businesses have challenged a new gaming compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida that promises the state billions in revenue, claiming provisions that authorize online sports betting through the tribe exceed the state's powers and violate federal law. In their complaint, filed Friday in federal court in Tallahassee, the operators of the Magic City Casino in Miami and the Bonita Springs Poker Room in Southwest Florida focused on provisions in the 2021 compact and implementing legislation that they say "unlawfully purport to authorize" bettors to place sports wagers online from anywhere in Florida or in person...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS