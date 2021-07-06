Jones Day, Milbank Steer $1.7B Huntington Ingalls, Alion Deal

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Military shipbuilding company Huntington Ingalls Industries will acquire defense engineering firm Alion Science and Technology for $1.65 billion in cash from Veritas Capital, a deal led by Jones Day and Milbank LLP, the companies announced Tuesday. Under the definitive agreement, Alion will become part of Huntington Ingalls' technical solutions division, according to a statement from the shipbuilder. The transaction is expected to close later this year. The deal means Huntington Ingalls will gain access to key contracts and leading-edge technology development in cyber, data analytics and electronic warfare, the company said. It also creates substantial revenue opportunities over the long term,...

