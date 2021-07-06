Sberbank Slips $300M Conspiracy Suit On Jurisdiction Point

Law360, London (July 6, 2021, 6:58 PM BST) -- A judge has ruled that a VTB Bank commodities unit can't have its $300 million conspiracy claim against Russian rival Sberbank over undelivered oil products decided in England, concluding that the court's main purpose is to oversee an underlying arbitration matter. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill held on Friday that the English courts did not have jurisdiction to allow VTB Commodities Trading DAC to expand its arbitration case against a refinery by roping in Sberbank of Russia. The judge also found that Russia, not England, is the proper forum for the dispute since it involved matters of Russian law. "There is...

