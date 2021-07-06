Banner Witcoff Lands An IP Trial Pro From Morgan Lewis

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The trial team at the Chicago intellectual property firm Banner Witcoff picked up a former partner from Morgan Lewis whose trial work has involved invalidating branded drug patents and a successful, high-profile eligibility battle over a garage door patent. Sanjay Murthy joined Banner & Witcoff's litigation practice, the firm announced July 1. Murthy arrived following five years as a partner at the Chicago offices of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and, before then, seven years at K&L Gates LLP. "Sanjay brings tremendous experience and a well-deserved reputation for providing a broad range of advice to clients across life sciences and technologies,"...

